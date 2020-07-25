Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.30. Everi shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 142,906 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 2.73.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 184,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 167.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 148,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 458,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

