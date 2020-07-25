EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.