EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 184.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

