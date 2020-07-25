EOG Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.84.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

