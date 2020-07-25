Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

