Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $796.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth $282,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.