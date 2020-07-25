Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get ENI alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $4,644,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ENI by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.73. ENI has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENI will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.