Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $40.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDVMF shares. CIBC started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

