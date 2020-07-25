Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,093.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

