Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Raised to GBX 75 at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective (up previously from GBX 110 ($1.35)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 186 ($2.29) to GBX 99 ($1.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 104.86 ($1.29).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $416.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.55. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.29).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

