Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $153.00 at SunTrust Banks

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.24 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $142.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.23 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 177,021 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.3% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 675.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 853 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,910 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

