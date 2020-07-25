Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

TSE ELD opened at C$16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.45.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$274.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$162,121.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,962. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$208,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at C$355,244.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,494 shares of company stock worth $391,411.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

