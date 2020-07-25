EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) vs. American Renal Associates (NASDAQ:ARA) Head-To-Head Comparison

EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get EHang alerts:

20.0% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of EHang shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of American Renal Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EHang and American Renal Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -74.67% N/A -116.76% American Renal Associates -2.14% 16.46% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and American Renal Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $35.10 million 17.35 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -31.12 American Renal Associates $822.52 million 0.26 -$13.79 million $0.26 24.54

American Renal Associates has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Renal Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EHang and American Renal Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Renal Associates 0 3 0 0 2.00

American Renal Associates has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than EHang.

Volatility and Risk

EHang has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Renal Associates has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Renal Associates beats EHang on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.