eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in eBay by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

