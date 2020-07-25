easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($9.84) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 850 ($10.46).

Several other research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Main First Bank lowered shares of easyJet to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.52) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 943.95 ($11.62).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 589 ($7.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 6.74 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 894.91.

In other news, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($61,527.84). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $5,044,827 over the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

