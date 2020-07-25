Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

DPM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.13.

TSE:DPM opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$9.83.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$203.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.7292074 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.61%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

