Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.