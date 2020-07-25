Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Corning by 1.6% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of GLW opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

