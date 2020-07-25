Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 339.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $167,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $251.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $263.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

