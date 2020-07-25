Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,762 shares of company stock worth $23,612,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $421.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

