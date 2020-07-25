DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

