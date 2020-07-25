Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) PT Raised to GBX 661 at Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 656 ($8.07) to GBX 661 ($8.13) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

GROW has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Draper Esprit from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 690 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Shares of LON:GROW opened at GBX 504 ($6.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of GBX 4.45 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 619.60 ($7.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 470.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 447.70. The firm has a market cap of $599.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.