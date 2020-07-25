Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Dolby Laboratories worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 184.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

