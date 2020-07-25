DLH’s (DLHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DLH from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.19. DLH has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of DLH by 10.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

