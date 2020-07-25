Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 128 ($1.58).

Shares of DC stock opened at GBX 77.45 ($0.95) on Thursday. Dixons Carphone has a 1-year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.04. The company has a market cap of $903.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

