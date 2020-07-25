Diana Shipping (DSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 57.91%. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

DSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

