Deutsche Bank Raises Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $51.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

