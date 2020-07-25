Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DB. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Bank to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

DB opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.56. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 56.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

