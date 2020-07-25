Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €75.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.33 ($66.67).

FRA KGX opened at €70.26 ($78.94) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.52.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

