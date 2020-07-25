DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Reduced by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,702 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

