Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and Soliton (OTCMKTS:SOLY) Head to Head Analysis

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Delcath Systems and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.81%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.41%. Given Soliton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and Soliton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million 20.42 -$8.88 million N/A N/A Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -7.46

Delcath Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -561.96% N/A -79.09% Soliton N/A -154.06% -121.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

