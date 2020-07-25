Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) & Fortis (OTCMKTS:FTS) Critical Review

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortis has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Fortis 13.69% 6.57% 2.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datang Intl Power Generation and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 1 2 9 0 2.67

Fortis has a consensus target price of $58.14, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Fortis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.18 $186.19 million N/A N/A Fortis $6.62 billion 2.75 $1.30 billion $1.92 20.39

Fortis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Summary

Fortis beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

