Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Posts Earnings Results

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $169.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.77. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dassault Systemes in the first quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 157.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.