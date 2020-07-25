Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €35.00 ($39.33) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.39 ($46.50).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €39.95 ($44.89) on Thursday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

