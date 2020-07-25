CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,401 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,309 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

