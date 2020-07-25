CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $3.51. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 44,133,934 shares changing hands.

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 964.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 384,920 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $302.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

