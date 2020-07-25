Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CYCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42. On average, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.