Cwm LLC Sells 35,195 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Ball by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 218,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,302 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Ball stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

