Cwm LLC Sells 27,410 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $135.24 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $142.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

