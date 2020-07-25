Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $929.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,074.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $900.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.