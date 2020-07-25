Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Down 5.1%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30, 954,383 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,760,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 718,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 302,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 164,879 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

