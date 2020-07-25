Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $188.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

