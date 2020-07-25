CTS (NYSE:CTS) Trading Up 5.6%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.87, approximately 222,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 159,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $673.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. CTS had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $2,406,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 118.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 510,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 72,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

