CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.11% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $71.34 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,751,465 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

