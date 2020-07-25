CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2,432.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,751,465 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

