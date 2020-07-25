Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

CCK opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

