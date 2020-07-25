CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

