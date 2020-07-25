Critical Review: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) vs. Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT)

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pivotal Acquisition and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Medallia has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Medallia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Medallia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80 Medallia $402.46 million 10.43 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -22.04

Pivotal Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pivotal Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Medallia -33.76% -34.02% -20.15%

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats Medallia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

