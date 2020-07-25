Critical Analysis: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Symantec (NYSE:SYMC)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Symantec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Symantec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dynatrace and Symantec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 3 15 0 2.83 Symantec 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dynatrace currently has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential downside of 13.13%. Symantec has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Symantec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Symantec is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Symantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace -76.59% -23.20% -6.92% Symantec 2.43% 14.94% 5.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and Symantec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million 21.26 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -77.89 Symantec $4.73 billion 2.76 $31.00 million $1.17 18.05

Symantec has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symantec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Symantec beats Dynatrace on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

