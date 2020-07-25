Critical Analysis: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and KONE OYJ/ADR (NASDAQ:KNYJY)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KONE OYJ/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and KONE OYJ/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 KONE OYJ/ADR 3 5 2 0 1.90

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than KONE OYJ/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and KONE OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -31.59% -4.24% -1.71% KONE OYJ/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and KONE OYJ/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.70 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.21 KONE OYJ/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KONE OYJ/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats KONE OYJ/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services. It serves architects, consultants, builders, developers, housing corporations, building owners, and facility managers worldwide. KONE Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.